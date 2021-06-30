Death Toll in Collapsed Florida Building Rises to 16 After 4 More Victims Found - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The number of dead in the collapsed residential building in Surfside, Florida, has increased to 16 after the bodies of four more victims were recovered overnight, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said during a briefing that the four victims were found on Tuesday night and that the victims' next of kin had yet to be identified.

The news comes as the rescue and recovery efforts the site enter a sixth day. The number of unaccounted for individuals remains at approximately 145 although the authorities have repeatedly said they are unsure of how many people were in the building at the time of the collapse.

Emergency responder crews have been working immediately after the condominium building collapsed unexpectedly last Thursday. President Joe Biden is expected to visit the site as early as tomorrow.