Death Toll in Collapsed Florida Building Rises to 36 After 4 More Bodies Found - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The death toll in the Surfside condominium building collapse has increased to 36 after four additional bodies were recovered from the rubble, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

"We have recovered four additional victims, the number of confirmed deaths is now 36," Cava said on Tuesday.

Cava also said 109 residents in the collapsed building are still unaccounted for.

The controlled demolition of the rest of the building took place at approximately on Monday morning local time (2:30 p.m. GMT) as officials raced to demolish the rest of the building before the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa this week.

Surfside Vice Mayor Tina Paul told Sputnik over the weekend that the search-and-rescue operation at the site of the collapsed building could stretch for weeks.