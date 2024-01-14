Death Toll In Colombia Landslide Rises To 33
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) At least 33 people, mostly children, were killed in a landslide in an indigenous community in northwestern Colombia, the country's vice president said Saturday.
Rescuers slogging through deep mud were rushing against the clock in hopes of finding survivors in the rubble.
"I deeply regret the death of 33 people in this tragedy, mostly children, according to preliminary reports from the territory," Vice President Francia Marquez wrote on social media site X, the former Twitter.
Earlier, officials had put the toll in Friday's landslide, which hit a road linking the cities of Medellin and Quibdo in Choco department, at 23 dead and 20 injured.
"All the help available (is being sent) to Choco in this horrible tragedy," President Gustavo Petro said on social media Friday.
Authorities in Medellin said that, as of early Saturday, 17 bodies had been transported there and that forensic examiners had identified three of them. No Names were released.
With several road closures, rescue crews and firefighters struggled to reach the hardest-hit area, and one official told AFP there had been a request for helicopters to help.
"Since last night, we have been working hand-in-hand with emergency and relief organizations on the Quibdo-Medellin road," the police said.
"We deployed all our capabilities to rescue and help those affected."
About 50 soldiers also arrived to assist, and images released by the army showed mud-covered men struggling through swampy terrain.
The landslide in Choco, which lies on the Pacific Ocean and is home to a vast tropical forest, followed more than 24 hours of intense rain.
A local official told AFP that many travelers, blocked by an earlier landslide Friday, had left their cars to take shelter in a house near the municipality of Carmen de Atrato.
"But unfortunately an avalanche came and buried them," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Images shared on social networks and on television channels showed part of a mountain breaking loose and crashing down onto a line of cars, while screams are heard.
A landslide in the same part of Colombia in December 2022 killed at least 27 people, trapping people in a bus and other vehicles.
While much of Colombia is suffering a period of drought, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies has warned of the risk of heavy rains in the Amazon and in several departments bordering the Pacific.
Recent Stories
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal
PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI
More Stories From World
-
Reunion Island braces for storm with 'very dangerous' potential5 minutes ago
-
Severe weather freezes Iowa caucus campaigning5 minutes ago
-
Odermatt strikes again in downhill marred by Kilde crash16 minutes ago
-
Suriname ex-president refuses surrender for murder sentence6 hours ago
-
Ukraine 'will remain France's priority' despite international crisis6 hours ago
-
Golf: Dubai Invitational scores8 hours ago
-
Taiwan's presidential favourite wins election held under China's glare8 hours ago
-
New US strike against Yemen rebels over Red Sea threat8 hours ago
-
Taiwan's presidential favourite ahead in vote held under China's glare8 hours ago
-
French foreign minister visits Kyiv, says Ukraine 'will remain priority'8 hours ago
-
Cairo arts centre latest victim of Old City makeover9 hours ago
-
'We love life': Gaza couple celebrate wartime wedding9 hours ago