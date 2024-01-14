Death Toll In Colombia Landslide Rises To 33
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) At least 33 people, mostly children, were killed in a landslide in an indigenous community in northwestern Colombia, the country's vice president said Saturday.
"I deeply regret the death of 33 people in this tragedy, mostly children, according to preliminary reports from the territory," Vice President Francia Marquez wrote on social media site X, the former Twitter.
Earlier, officials had put the toll in Friday's landslide, which hit a road linking the cities of Medellin and Quibdo in Choco department, at 23 dead and 20 injured.
"All the help available (is being sent) to Choco in this horrible tragedy," President Gustavo Petro said on social media Friday.
The landslide in Choco, which lies on the Pacific Ocean and is home to a vast tropical forest, followed more than 24 hours of intense rain.
Images shared on social networks and on television channels showed part of a mountain detaching and crashing down onto a line of cars, while screams are heard.
While much of Colombia is suffering a period of drought, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies has warned of the risk of heavy rains in the Amazon and in several departments bordering the Pacific.
Recent Stories
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal
PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI
More Stories From World
-
Kashmiri scholars back S. Africa's case at ICJ against Israel's Gaza genocide, urge ceasefire11 minutes ago
-
Championship leaders Leicester slump to shock loss at Coventry11 minutes ago
-
Leaders Leverkusen grab late winner, Sancho stars on Dortmund return11 minutes ago
-
Rrahmani fires Napoli to last-gasp win over Salernitana11 minutes ago
-
Palmer sinks Fulham to lift Chelsea gloom11 minutes ago
-
Reunion Island braces for storm with 'very dangerous' potential21 minutes ago
-
Severe weather freezes Iowa caucus campaigning21 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Colombia landslide rises to 3321 minutes ago
-
Odermatt strikes again in downhill marred by Kilde crash31 minutes ago
-
Suriname ex-president refuses surrender for murder sentence7 hours ago
-
Ukraine 'will remain France's priority' despite international crisis7 hours ago
-
Golf: Dubai Invitational scores8 hours ago