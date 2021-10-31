KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) The number of protesters killed during the anti-coup October 30 demonstration of millions in Sudan has reached 12, the country's central medical committee said on Sunday.

"The death toll among the demonstrators who opposed the seizure of power by the military has increased to 12," the committee said in a statement.

On Saturday, hundreds of people took to the streets across Sudan to protest military's takeover. The medical committee said later in the day that over 110 people were injured and three protesters were killed after law enforcement forces fired live bullets and used tear gas against them. Sudan's police, however, denied opening fire on protesters.