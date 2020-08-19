UrduPoint.com
Death Toll in Earthquake in Central Philippines Rises to 2, Hundreds Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The number of people died due to the powerful earthquake that hit the Philippines' Masbate province has risen to two, while at least 170 others have been wounded, CNN Philippines reported on Wednesday, citing the local authorities.

On Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said that the magnitude 6.6 quake occurred at 00:03 GMT 6.8 miles east of the city of San Pedro. previous reports indicated that it left one person killed and one injured. The province's Cataingan municipality was hit the hardest by the quake.

The area suffered quakes up to magnitude 7 and, subsequently, massive damage to residential and office buildings.

The media said that the second victim was a resident of the city of Masbate, the provincial capital, who died of a heart attack following the quake.

A total of 170 people, including 67 in the Cataingan municipality, were wounded as a result of the earthquake, and more than 300 people were forced to leave their homes.  

