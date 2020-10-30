UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Earthquake In Turkey Increases To 6 - Emergency Service

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 08:20 PM

Death Toll in Earthquake in Turkey Increases to 6 - Emergency Service

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) At least six people were killed in an earthquake in western Turkey, 202 were injured, the country's emergency agency said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the authorities reported four dead, 152 injured, and 70 people extracted from under the debris.

"According to preliminary information, six are dead, 202 are injured," the agency said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake Turkey From

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

4 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

7 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.