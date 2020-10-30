Death Toll In Earthquake In Turkey Increases To 6 - Emergency Service
Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 08:20 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) At least six people were killed in an earthquake in western Turkey, 202 were injured, the country's emergency agency said Friday.
Earlier in the day, the authorities reported four dead, 152 injured, and 70 people extracted from under the debris.
"According to preliminary information, six are dead, 202 are injured," the agency said.