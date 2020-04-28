UrduPoint.com
Tue 28th April 2020 | 10:12 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of victims of the explosion in Syria's northwestern city of Afrin has reached 40, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that 35 people were killed as a fuel truck exploded in the center of Afrin. According to Ankara, it was a terrorist attack by members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey considers to be a terrorist organization.

"The death toll in the attack in Afrin has risen to 40 people, including 11 children. The number of injured is 47," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara views the Kurdish-led groups, which are operating in northern Syria, as affiliates of the PKK. To fight them, Turkey in cooperation with several Syrian opposition groups has conducted several military operations in Syria, such as the Euphrates Shield and the Olive Branch operations in Afrin.

