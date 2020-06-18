MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The death toll in a fire after a car crash in the city of Saransk in the Republic of Mordovia in Russia's Volga Federal District has risen to six, a spokesman for republican emergencies services told Sputnik.

"According to updated data, six people died," the spokesman said.

He said the total area of fire amounted to about four square meters.

Earlier reports said five people had been killed as two cars caught fire following an accident in Saransk.