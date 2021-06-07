UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Fire At Chemical Factory In India's Pune Rises To 18 - Sources

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:49 PM

Death Toll in Fire at Chemical Factory in India's Pune Rises to 18 - Sources

At least 18 people, including 15 women, died after a massive fire hit a chemical factory in Pune, the second-largest city in India's western Maharashtra state, sources told Sputnik

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) At least 18 people, including 15 women, died after a massive fire hit a chemical factory in Pune, the second-largest city in India's western Maharashtra state, sources told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the local authorities said that 15 people died in the accident.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 100,000 rupees (over $1,300) will be paid to the families of victims from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families," Modi tweeted.

The Maharashtra state authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident at the chemical factory.

More Stories From World

