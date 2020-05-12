Death Toll in Fire at Hospice in Moscow Region Rises to 11 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The number of people killed in a fire at a private house in the Moscow region's Krasnogorsk has increased to 11, the press service of the municipal authorities told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Previous reports indicated that nine people had died in the fire and nine others were hospitalized.

"Two people died, one remains on a ventilator.

The number of victims increased to 11," the press service said.

The blaze hit the private care home late on Sunday. The Russian Investigative Committee announced on Monday that it was launching a criminal probe, also saying that electric wiring malfunction was seen as the likely cause of the fire. According to local authorities, no hospice is officially registered in the private building.