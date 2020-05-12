UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Fire At Hospice In Moscow Region Rises To 11 - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:44 PM

Death Toll in Fire at Hospice in Moscow Region Rises to 11 - Authorities

The number of people killed in a fire at a private house in the Moscow region's Krasnogorsk has increased to 11, the press service of the municipal authorities told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The number of people killed in a fire at a private house in the Moscow region's Krasnogorsk has increased to 11, the press service of the municipal authorities told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Previous reports indicated that nine people had died in the fire and nine others were hospitalized.

"Two people died, one remains on a ventilator.

The number of victims increased to 11," the press service said.

The blaze hit the private care home late on Sunday. The Russian Investigative Committee announced on Monday that it was launching a criminal probe, also saying that electric wiring malfunction was seen as the likely cause of the fire. According to local authorities, no hospice is officially registered in the private building.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Russia Died Krasnogorsk Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch says speeches by members in the parliamen ..

25 minutes ago

Proclaimed offender held from GPO

5 minutes ago

Spain unveils 14-day quarantine for arrivals

5 minutes ago

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad backs idea t ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korea, Japan, US to Hold Security Talks on May ..

5 minutes ago

COAS General Bajwa expresses concerns over attack ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.