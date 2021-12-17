(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The death toll in a massive fire in the Japanese city of Osaka has increased to 19, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing an investigative source.

Previous reports indicated that the fire left at least three people dead and 27 in critical condition.

Japanese police suspect arson as the cause of the massive fire, the investigation is underway.