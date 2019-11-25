Death Toll in Floods in Southeastern France Rises to 4 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The death toll in flash floods that hit France's southeastern department of Var has risen to four, local authorities have said.

Previous reports said that two people were found dead in Le Muy and Cabasse communes after storms and floods battered the region.

"Rescue and security services, engaged in floods in Var, discovered two bodies and their car in Tanneron commune ...

They were previously said to be missing," the department's prefecture said on Sunday as quoted by BFMTV broadcaster.

Rescuers continue searching for a 77-year-old man, who has gone missing during the flash flood in Saint-Antonin-du-Var commune.

France on Saturday issued the highest "red" alert for two of its departments located on the southeastern Mediterranean coast in light of heavy rains and flash floods in the region. Rescue operations recommenced Sunday morning when the weather alert level was lowered to "orange."