Death Toll in Floods, Landslides in Nepal Rises to 78 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The number of people killed in floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains in Nepal has increased to 78, while 40 people have been injured, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Interior Ministry of Nepal.

Earlier media reports indicated that 65 people had been killed and 38 had been injured in the natural disaster.

As many as 32 people are still missing, but the authorities have managed to rescue over 3,300 people from 31 districts affected by floods, according to the ANI news agency.

Heavy rains are expected to continue for at least another two days.