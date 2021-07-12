Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Increases to 94 - Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The death toll in the condominium building collapse in Surfside, Florida, increased to 94 after four additional victims were found, Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Monday.

"The number of confirmed deaths is now 94.

Eighty-three of these victims have been identified and 80 next of keen notified," Cava said during a press briefing.

The authorities have so far been able to account 222 residents of the building but 22 individuals are still unaccounted for, Cava added.

On June 24, the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed trapping the residents in the rubble. The authorities have so far not conclusively determined the cause of the collapse.