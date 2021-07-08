Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Reaches 60, 80 Still Unaccounted For - Mayor

The death toll of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida has reached 60 victims while 80 more residents remain unaccounted for as the rescue operation marks two weeks since the tragedy, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The death toll of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida has reached 60 victims while 80 more residents remain unaccounted for as the rescue operation marks two weeks since the tragedy, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Thursday.

"The number of confirmed deaths is now 60 with 35 victims identified and 34 next of kin notified; 200 people are accounted for and 80 are potentially unaccounted for," Cava told reporters during a press briefing.