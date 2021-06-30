Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Rises to 12 - Miami-Dade County Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The death doll in the collapse of the Surfside, Florida, apartment building has increased to 12, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

"Very unfortunately, one additional victim was recovered, so the number of deceased is now at twelve," Cava said on Tuesday, adding that 149 people remain unaccounted for.

The condominium building in Surfside partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday.