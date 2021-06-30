Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Rises to 16, 147 Unaccounted For - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The death toll in the collapse of the residential building in Surfside, Florida has risen to 16 following the discovery of four more victims in the rubble, leaving 147 individuals still unaccounted for, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Wednesday.

"We've now recovered four additional victims. The number of deceased is at 16... As of now, the number of accounted for is 139, the number of unaccounted, 147," Cava said.