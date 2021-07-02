Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Rises to 20 With 128 People Still Missing - Mayor

Two additional bodies were recovered from the Surfside condo building collapse, bringing the death count to 20, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Two additional bodies were recovered from the Surfside condo building collapse, bringing the death count to 20, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Friday.

"Last night we did discover two additional victims.

.. we have now confirmed 20 deaths," Cava told reporters. "188 people are accounted for and 128 are unaccounted for."

Moreover, Cava said they are monitoring Hurricane Elsa and the area could be hit with tropical storm winds as early as Sunday.