Death Toll In Florida Building Collapse Rises To 22, 126 People Still Missing - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 03:10 AM

Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Rises to 22, 126 People Still Missing - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The death toll in the Surfside, Florida, condominium building collapse increased to 22 after two additional bodies were recovered from the rubble, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

"Over the course of today's search, we did recover two additional victims, we now have 22 confirmed deaths," Cava said on Friday evening.

Cava noted that 126 people are still missing.

