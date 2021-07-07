UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Florida Building Collapse Rises To 46 As 10 More Bodies Found- Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:46 PM

Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Rises to 46 as 10 More Bodies Found- Mayor

The number of victims in the apartment building collapse in Surfside, Florida has reached 46, as 10 more bodies have been recovered, the mayor of Miami-Dade county Daniella Levine Cava said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The number of victims in the apartment building collapse in Surfside, Florida has reached 46, as 10 more bodies have been recovered, the mayor of Miami-Dade county Daniella Levine Cava said on Wednesday.

"Since our last briefing, the US&R [Urban Search and Rescue] teams recovered an additional 10 victims, bringing the total confirmed deaths to 46. 32 of these victims have been identified," she told reporters.

