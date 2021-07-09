UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Florida Building Collapse Rises To 78 - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:15 PM

Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Rises to 78 - Mayor

The death toll in the Surfside, Florida, condominium building collapse has reached 78 after authorities found another 10 bodies during the ongoing recovery operation, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The death toll in the Surfside, Florida, condominium building collapse has reached 78 after authorities found another 10 bodies during the ongoing recovery operation, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Friday.

"We have now uncovered additional 14 victims of this tragedy. This brings the total number of confirmed fatalities to 78," Levine Cava said during a press briefing.

Forty-seven victims have been identified, she added.

The mayor said 200 residents of the building have been accounted for and another 62 people potentially still unaccounted.

More Stories From World

