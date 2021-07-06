Death Toll in Florida Condo Collapse Rises to 32, 113 Still Missing - Mayor

The number of victims in the apartment building collapse in Surfside, Florida has reached 32 as four more bodies have been recovered overnight with 113 individuals still unaccounted for, the mayor of Miami-Dade county Daniella Levine Cava said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The number of victims in the apartment building collapse in Surfside, Florida has reached 32 as four more bodies have been recovered overnight with 113 individuals still unaccounted for, the mayor of Miami-Dade county Daniella Levine Cava said on Tuesday.

"We have recovered four additional victims. The number of confirmed deaths is now 32, with 26 of those identified. 191 People are accounted for and we have 113 reports of people who are potentially unaccounted for," Cava said during a press briefing.