Death Toll in Florida Condo Collapse Rises to 90, With 31 Missing - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The death toll in the collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, a town in the US state of Florida, went up to 90, the Miami-Dade county mayor said Sunday.

"We have recovered additional victims since our last briefing, and the number of confirmed deaths is now 90," Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

She said 71 victims had been identified. A total of 217 residents of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building have been accounted for, while 31 remain potentially unaccounted for.