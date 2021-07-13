Death Toll in Florida Condominium Building Collapse Increases to 95 - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Authorities in the US state of Florida recovered one additional victim of the condominium building collapse in Surfside, the death toll increased to 95, Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our teams have recovered an additional victim. The number of confirmed deaths is now 95," Cava said during a press briefing.

"Eighty-five of these victims have been identified."

Cava noted that the authorities have so far been able to account for 238 residents of the building, but 14 individuals are still unaccounted for.

On June 24, the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed trapping the residents in the rubble. The authorities have so far not conclusively determined the cause of the collapse.