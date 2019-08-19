Death Toll in Fuel Truck Blast in Western Uganda Reaches 20 - Reports

UrduPoint.com
The number of people who died as a result of a gasoline truck explosion in western Uganda has increased to 20, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The number of people who died as a result of a gasoline truck explosion in western Uganda has increased to 20, local media reported on Monday.

According to earlier media reports, the incident had killed 10 people.

The explosion occurred in the Rubirizi District on Sunday when the fuel truck rammed into two buses and nearby shops after the driver had lost control over the vehicle. The blast also destroyed 20 buildings.

According to eyewitnesses, firefighters arrived at the site too late, which contributed to the number of victims. Some owners of the shops reportedly died while trying to save their goods from fire.

