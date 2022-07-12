Death Toll in Gang Clashes in Haitian Capital Exceeds 50 People - Reports

PORT-AU-PRINCE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) AU-PRINCE, July 12 (Sputnik) - At least 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured as a result of clashes between armed gangs in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, Haitian media outlet Vant Bef reported on Monday, citing Joel Janeus, the head of Сitу Soleil district.

The disturbances erupted on Friday when members of the G-9 gang attacked their rival gang, G-Pep. Clashes continued in a number of districts of the capital.

The media added that a significant number of casualties are among gang members, but among the dead there are also civilians.

According to Janeus, it is impossible to establish the exact number of the dead, as both gangs burned the bodies of killed opponents in the territory they control.

In April, similar clashes in the north of Port-au-Prince occurred between the 400 Mawozo and Chen Mechan gangs. Then more than 200 people were killed, hundreds were injured and more than 30,000 local residents were forced to flee to another region.

Haiti is facing a severe security crisis. According to official figures, more than 200 people were kidnapped for ransom or murder in May, while from the beginning of the year there were more than 500 such cases.