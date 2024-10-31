Death toll in gas explosion in Russia rises to 4

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The death toll in the gas explosion in the city of Cherkessk, in Russia's Karachay-Cherkessia region, rose to four, while nine more were injured on Thursday, according to the Emergency Situations Ministry.

"Employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations pulled out the bodies of two more victims from the rubble at the place of the incident in Cherkessk," the ministry said.

Preliminary reports indicate that a gas leak caused the explosion, it added.

Emergency services are currently at the site clearing the rubble, the ministry also said.

Temporary accommodation has been arranged for residents of the damaged building.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case to determine all circumstances surrounding the incident.