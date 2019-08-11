Death Toll in Gasoline Tank Truck Crash in Tanzania Rises to 69 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The death toll in the gasoline tank truck crash in Tanzania rose to 69, and at least 72 people were injured, The Citizen newspaper reported on Sunday.

The fuel truck overturned and caught fire in the city of Morogoro in the country's east on Saturday. Previous reports indicated that at 60 people died and 70 more were injured in the incident. Among those killed were motorcyclists who tried to collect leaking fuel. Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Sunday declared three-day mourning in the country.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairperson and Namibian president, Hage Geingob, has described the deadly fire incident as a loss to the region and wished Tanzanians courage and strength.

"SADC sympathises and remains in solidarity with the government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania during this painful and sad moment," Geingob was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Morogoro with a population of about 315,000 people, is located some 160 miles from Dodoma, the country's capital.