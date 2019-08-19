UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Gasoline Tank Truck Crash In Tanzania Climbs To 95 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:40 AM

Death Toll in Gasoline Tank Truck Crash in Tanzania Climbs to 95 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The death toll in the gasoline tank truck crash in the east of Tanzania has risen to 95, the Mwananchi newspaper reported on Sunday, citing medics.

The fuel truck overturned and caught fire in the city of Morogoro on August 10. Among those dozens killed and injured were locals who tried to collect leaking fuel. The tally of victims has since been rising daily.

In the wake of the tragedy, Tanzanian President John Magufuli declared three-day national mourning.

Saturday's reports indicated that 94 people were killed in the incident. Later, one more injured died at a local hospital, thereby bringing the death toll to 95.

At the moment, 20 people remain in the Muhimbili National Hospital. According to the hospital's spokesperson, doctors are doing everything to save their lives.

Morogoro, with a population of about 315,000 people, is located some 160 miles from Dodoma, the country's capital.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Died Morogoro Dodoma Tanzania Tank August Sunday From

Recent Stories

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Saturday

2 hours ago

Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ..

2 hours ago

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

4 hours ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

6 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.