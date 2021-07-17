UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Germany's Ahrweiler Floods Rises To 98 - Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:44 PM

Death Toll in Germany's Ahrweiler Floods Rises to 98 - Police

Death toll from devastating floods in the western German district of Ahrweiler rose to 98 on Saturday afternoon, police in the nearby city of Koblenz said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Death toll from devastating floods in the western German district of Ahrweiler rose to 98 on Saturday afternoon, police in the nearby city of Koblenz said.

"According to the current estimate, the number of confirmed deaths from the natural disaster in Ahrweiler district rose to 98.

The number of injured stands at 670," a press statement read.

The area in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate accounts for the majority of Germany's flood-associated deaths. Catastrophic floods have claimed at least 43 lives in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia and 24 lives in Belgium.

Related Topics

Injured Police German Germany Koblenz Belgium From

Recent Stories

Key UN development forum's declaration vows to ove ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan always play positive role for peaceful Af ..

1 minute ago

Veteran TV actor Naila Jafrri passes away

19 minutes ago

For the first time in the world' history, Riasat-e ..

1 minute ago

Countries with rule of law always made headways: P ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah offers investors insights on new UAE Comme ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.