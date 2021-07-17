Death toll from devastating floods in the western German district of Ahrweiler rose to 98 on Saturday afternoon, police in the nearby city of Koblenz said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) Death toll from devastating floods in the western German district of Ahrweiler rose to 98 on Saturday afternoon, police in the nearby city of Koblenz said.

"According to the current estimate, the number of confirmed deaths from the natural disaster in Ahrweiler district rose to 98.

The number of injured stands at 670," a press statement read.

The area in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate accounts for the majority of Germany's flood-associated deaths. Catastrophic floods have claimed at least 43 lives in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia and 24 lives in Belgium.