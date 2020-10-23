UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Ghana Church Collapse Rises To 21

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:26 PM

Death toll in Ghana church collapse rises to 21

The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey church building in eastern Ghana rose to 21, rescue officials said on Friday, as more bodies were pulled from the rubble

Accra, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey church building in eastern Ghana rose to 21, rescue officials said on Friday, as more bodies were pulled from the rubble.

"The deceased include 12 women and nine men," the National Disaster Management Organisation said in a statement, upping the toll from 17 dead on Thursday.

It said eight people had been rescued alive at the scene since rescue workers began combing the disaster site.

The Church of Prosperity collapsed Tuesday in the town of Akyem Batabi just after worshippers had concluded a prayer meeting.

One survivor told local media that some 60 people were inside the building when it came down.

The causes of the accident were still unknown but the church's founder, Prophet Isaac Ofori, popularly known as Akoa Isaac, was assisting police with its investigation.

str-lhd/del/lc

Related Topics

Accident Dead Police Ghana SITE Women Prayer Church Media From

Recent Stories

India's capital chokes on 'severe' smog as farm fi ..

3 minutes ago

France to Spend $2.3Bln to Cover Expenses for COVI ..

3 minutes ago

Italian arrested in France over 160 rapes, assault ..

3 minutes ago

Pb minister visits Sahulat bazaar in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

UK retail sales extend recovery from virus slump

3 minutes ago

Russia reports new daily record of COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.