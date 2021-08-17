- Home
Death Toll In Haiti Earthquake Rises To 1,419 - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The death toll in the Haiti earthquake has reached 1,419, BBC reported.
The 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday.
More than 6,900 people were injured as a result of the earthquake.
