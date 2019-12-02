UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Heavy Rains In Southern India Rises To 25 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:45 PM

Death Toll in Heavy Rains in Southern India Rises to 25 - Reports

The number of people killed as a result of heavy rains in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu over the past four days has increased to 25, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The number of people killed as a result of heavy rains in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu over the past four days has increased to 25, media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that 17 people, including two children, were killed after a wall collapsed in a village near Tamil Nadu's city of Coimbatore.

According to the Times of India, another eight people died in various accidents caused by the downpour. Local authorities have already allocated compensations to the families of all the victims.

Around 1,000 people were evacuated to provincial relief centers, while the rains also killed 58 cattle and damaged over 1,700 houses.

Related Topics

India Died Coimbatore Media All Rains

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince ..

47 minutes ago

NMC participates in Saudi Media Forum

47 minutes ago

Water supply to be suspended from Pipri Pumping St ..

2 minutes ago

10-year imprisonment in tax fraud case

2 minutes ago

White House Aide Says Phase One of US-China Trade ..

2 minutes ago

10 people sustained injuries as passenger coach ov ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.