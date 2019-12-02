Death Toll In Heavy Rains In Southern India Rises To 25 - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:45 PM
The number of people killed as a result of heavy rains in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu over the past four days has increased to 25, media reported on Monday
Earlier in the day, media reported that 17 people, including two children, were killed after a wall collapsed in a village near Tamil Nadu's city of Coimbatore.
According to the Times of India, another eight people died in various accidents caused by the downpour. Local authorities have already allocated compensations to the families of all the victims.
Around 1,000 people were evacuated to provincial relief centers, while the rains also killed 58 cattle and damaged over 1,700 houses.