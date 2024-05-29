Open Menu

Death Toll In India And Bangladesh From Cyclone Remal Climbs To 55

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 12:00 PM

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The death toll in India and Bangladesh from powerful Cyclone Remal, which struck over the weekend, has risen to 55, according to officials.

Of the total 40 deaths reported across several states in India, around 27 people alone died in Mizoram state due to landslides, Mizoram’s information department said late Tuesday.

In the wake of torrential rains, deaths were also reported in India’s northeastern states of Assam and Nagaland.

Apart from the northeastern region, officials in eastern India’s West Bengal state said that six people died as Cyclone Remal battered the region, damaging trees and houses.

The severe cyclone made landfall on Bangladesh’s coast Sunday night, affecting nearly four million people and destroying thousands of houses and cropland in the two countries.

Heavy rainfall and storms continued to occur across the region.

The India Meteorological Department warned that the northeast region is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the coming days.

In neighboring Bangladesh, officials told Anadolu that 15 people were confirmed dead in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

