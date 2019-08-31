(@imziishan)

The death toll in the chemical factory blast in India's western state of Maharashtra has risen to 12, media reported, citing police

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) The death toll in the chemical factory blast in India's western state of Maharashtra has risen to 12, media reported, citing police.

Earlier on Saturday, the ANI news agency reported that 6 people were killed and 43 were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in the district of Dhule.

According to Superintendent of Police Vishwa Padhare, as cited by the same news outlet, 12 people have been reported dead as a result of the accident, with 58 others injured.

The injured people have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The local State Disaster Resource Force is carrying out rescue operations in the area.