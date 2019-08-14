MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The death toll from the monsoon season in India has gone up to 225, local media reported on Wednesday.

The states of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat have been hit the hardest by the current season, which is considered to be the most destructive one within the last decade, the India Today news magazine said.

While rescue operations are still ongoing, they are impeded by flooded roads.

Monsoon seasons, which run from June to September, cause considerable damage every year in India due to severe floods triggered by heavy rains.