CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The death toll in clashes between supporters of popular Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr and armed groups of his political rivals in Baghdad has risen to 20, Al Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

Earlier, Al Arabia tv channel reported that 14 people were killed and more than 300 others were wounded in the clashes.