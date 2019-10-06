Death Toll in Iraqi Anti-Government Protests Rises to 113 People - Reports

(@imziishan)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) The number of people killed in anti-government protests, which have been sweeping Iraq since Tuesday, has climbed to 113, while over 4,100 people were injured, Waid news agency reported, citing medical sources.

According to the news outlet, on Sunday, reinforced patrols were deployed in Baghdad.

The main highways remain blocked. At the same time, government agencies, as well as universities and schools in Baghdad are operating normally.

Iraq has been facing the protests since October 1. The protests have turned violent as the security forces used live ammunition, water cannons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators. The protesters demand jobs, economic reforms and fight against corruption.