Death Toll In Iraqi Protests Up To 65 People - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) The number of people killed in violent protests, that have been sweeping Iraq since Tuesday, has climbed to 65 people, media reported, Sky news Arabia reported, citing security and medical sources.

Mustafa Saadun, the head of the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights, told Sputnik on Friday that the death toll in the protests across the country had risen to 50 people, while the number of those injured reached 1,936 people.

The protests erupted on Tuesday with demonstrators demanding jobs, public services and an end to unemployment and corruption.

The demonstrations have turned violent as security services used tear gas, water cannons and live ammunition to disperse the protesters.

