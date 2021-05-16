Death Toll in Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Rises to 174 - Palestinian Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 174, including 47 children, the enclave's health ministry said Sunday.

"174 people were killed, including 47 children and 29 women, 1200 people were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

Doctors expect the number of casualties to rise as medical and rescue services still continue searching the rubble of buildings in Gaza.

According to the latest reports, about 2,900 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory since the start of the hostilities on May 10. An estimated 450 rockets landed on the territory of the enclave, while 1,150 were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems. Eight civilians and one soldier were reportedly killed in the shelling.

Israel retaliated by launching several hundred attacks on the suspected Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.