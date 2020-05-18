UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Italy Grows By 99 As Country Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Measures - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Death Toll in Italy Grows by 99 as Country Eases COVID-19 Lockdown Measures - Authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Italy has increased by 99 to 32,007, the Department of Civil Protection said on Monday, as the country gradually lifts its lockdown measures.

"We report 99 new victims today, which brings our national death toll to 32.007.

The total number of discharged patients who have recovered from the virus has risen to 127.326 an increase of 2.150 people compared to yesterday," the department said in a statement, adding that the current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at 225,886 with an increase of 451.

Earlier in the month, Italy began gradually easing the coronavirus-induced restrictions. Today, it reopens restaurants, bars, beauty salons, and churches across the country.

