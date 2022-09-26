Death Toll in Izhevsk School Attack Rises to 9, Including 5 Schoolchildren - Investigators

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The death toll in a school shooting in Russia's Izhevsk has increased to nine, including five schoolchildren, two security guards and two teachers, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

The interior ministry previously reported on six killed and about 20 injured in the shooting attack.

"According to preliminary data, nine people became victims of the crime, including two security guards of the educational institution and two teachers, as well as five minors. There are injured," the committee said, adding that information on the dead and injured continues to be clarified.