Death Toll in Izhevsk School Attack Rises to 13, Including 7 Schoolchildren- Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The death toll in a school shooting in Russia's Izhevsk has increased to 13, including seven schoolchildren, some 20 others are injured, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Monday.

Earlier reports by the committee indicated that nine, including five schoolchildren, two security guards and two teachers, were killed.

"According to preliminary data, 13 people became victims of the crime, including six adults, as well as seven minors, 14 children and 7 adults were injured," the committee said.