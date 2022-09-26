Death Toll in Izhevsk School Attack Rises to 15, Including 11 Children - Investigators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The death toll in a school shooting in Russia's Izhevsk has risen to 15, including 11 schoolchildren, and another 24 people have been injured, 22 of them children, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Monday.

"At the moment, the staff of the Russian Investigative Committee has established that 39 people were injured as a result of the crime, 15 of them died, including 11 children and four adults," the committee said, adding that 24 victims were injured, including 22 children and two adults.

Earlier in the day, the committee reported that 13 people, including nine children, were killed in the attack, 23 people, including 20 schoolchildren, were injured.

On Monday morning, former student Artem Kazantsev opened fire in school No. 88 in Izhevsk and then committed suicide. According to the committee, the attacker was wearing a T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava. The head of the Udmurt Republic, Alexander Brechalov, said that Kazantsev, born in 1988, suffered from a neuropsychiatric disorder.

Mourning has been declared in the republic.