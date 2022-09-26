UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Izhevsk School Attack Rises To 15, Including 11 Children - Investigators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Death Toll in Izhevsk School Attack Rises to 15, Including 11 Children - Investigators

The death toll in a school shooting in Russia's Izhevsk has risen to 15, including 11 schoolchildren, and another 24 people have been injured, 22 of them children, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The death toll in a school shooting in Russia's Izhevsk has risen to 15, including 11 schoolchildren, and another 24 people have been injured, 22 of them children, the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Monday.

"At the moment, the staff of the Russian Investigative Committee has established that 39 people were injured as a result of the crime, 15 of them died, including 11 children and four adults," the committee said, adding that 24 victims were injured, including 22 children and two adults.

Earlier in the day, the committee reported that 13 people, including nine children, were killed in the attack, 23 people, including 20 schoolchildren, were injured.

On Monday morning, former student Artem Kazantsev opened fire in school No. 88 in Izhevsk and then committed suicide. According to the committee, the attacker was wearing a T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava. The head of the Udmurt Republic, Alexander Brechalov, said that Kazantsev, born in 1988, suffered from a neuropsychiatric disorder.

Mourning has been declared in the republic.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Russia Student Died Suicide Izhevsk From

Recent Stories

US Says Fourth Iranian-Owned Aircraft Operated in ..

US Says Fourth Iranian-Owned Aircraft Operated in Violation of Export Controls o ..

1 minute ago
 Intra-institutional dialogue vital to confront wit ..

Intra-institutional dialogue vital to confront with current challenges : Senator ..

1 minute ago
 Isolated rain-thunderstorm likely in KP, Kashmir: ..

Isolated rain-thunderstorm likely in KP, Kashmir: PMD

1 minute ago
 Pfizer Requests FDA Approval of COVID-19 Booster f ..

Pfizer Requests FDA Approval of COVID-19 Booster for Children Ages 5-11 - Statem ..

5 minutes ago
 Cubans Endorse Same-Sex Marriage, Adoptions, Surro ..

Cubans Endorse Same-Sex Marriage, Adoptions, Surrogacy

5 minutes ago
 World Contraception Day observed in Punjab

World Contraception Day observed in Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.