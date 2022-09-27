UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The death toll in a school shooting in the Russian city of Izhevsk has risen to 17, including 11 children, the government of the Russian Republic of Udmurtia said in a statement citing data from investigators.

On Monday, at school No.

88 in Izhevsk, its former student opened fire, and then killed himself. Four days of mourning has been declared in Udmurtia. Earlier reports said 15 people were killed.

"According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, 17 people died, including 11 children and six adults," the statement said.