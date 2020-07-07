UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Japan Floods Rises To 50

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:53 PM

Death toll in Japan floods rises to 50

At least 50 people have died due to massive floods in Japan, local media reported Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :At least 50 people have died due to massive floods in Japan, local media reported Tuesday.

The floods were caused by incessant weekend rains in Kumamoto province in Japan's southwestern Kyushu island.

Provincial authorities have said 11 people are missing, Kyodo news agency reported.

Rescue and search efforts are ongoing.

Many areas have been hit by landslides as people are stuck in the mountainous region with no phone, electricity and water services.

The government has been ferrying people to safer locations.

Meanwhile, authorities in China raised the flood alert level as heavy rains swelled rivers and lakes in several parts of the country, daily Global Times reported.

More Stories From World

