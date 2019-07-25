Death Toll in Kabul Attack Rises to 11 - Interior Ministry

Eleven people were killed and 45 more were wounded in a series of bombings that rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, the country's Ministry of Interior said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Eleven people were killed and 45 more were wounded in a series of bombings that rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, the country's Ministry of Interior said.

The bombings started early in the morning as an attacker hit a bus carrying government employees in Kabul's Police District 16. Earlier in the day, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health said seven people were killed and 21 were injured.

"Today, the Taliban launched terrorist attacks including a suicide bombing, a bomb blast and a car bomb.

In the 16th District the bombing targeted a bus of civilians who are employees of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum. Eleven civilians including five women and a child, were killed and 45 other civilians were wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility only for the third bombing that took place in Kabul's ninth district but the group said it targeted a convoy of foreign forces.