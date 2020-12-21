UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Kabul Blast Climbs To 10, Injured Up To 52 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Death Toll in Kabul Blast Climbs to 10, Injured Up to 52 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The number of people killed in the recent blast in Kabul has increased to ten, and another 52 were injured, 1 tv news broadcaster reported on Monday, citing Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

On Sunday, media reported that at least nine people were killed and 20 were injured in the blast believed to have targeted the vehicle of Afghan lawmaker Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak. Sources in the Afghan capital's police department told Sputnik that Wardak had been injured.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.

More Stories From World

