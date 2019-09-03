UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Kabul Blast Near Green Village Compound Rises To 16 - Reports

Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:10 AM

Death Toll in Kabul Blast Near Green Village Compound Rises to 16 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The death toll in Afghanistan's bomb blast near the Green Village compound in Kabul rose to 16, media reported, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry.

On Monday, a bomb went off in the 9th district of Kabul. Initial reports said five people had been killed as a result of the blast.

According to the interior ministry, as cited by the TOLO news outlet, 119 people were injured in the blast.

The majority of the victims were civilians, the outlet specified.

The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that the Green Village compound was targeted due to the large presence of foreigners and staff from the Blackwater private US security firm, there. 

